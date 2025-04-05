TKO Reportedly Among Investors Bidding On New NFL Flag Football Leagues

According to ESPN, 10 groups have submitted bids to become investors in the new planned women’s and men’s professional flag football leagues. UFC and WWE parent company TKO is among those companies, and bidding is set to close this week.

The report also noted that, according to Bloomberg, the investors include TKO Group holdings, Alexis Ohanian’s investment firm 776, Marc Lasry’s Avenue Capital Group, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, Connect Ventures, a partnership between Creative Artists Agency and New Enterprise Associates, and media company SMAC Entertainment.

The NFL is reportedly considering flag football as a way to introduce the sport to new fans and grow its international reach. The NFL has been supporting efforts to include flag football as an Olympic sport starting in 2028.