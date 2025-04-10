TKO To Report Q1 2025 Earnings On 5/8

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. sent out the following press release on Thursday morning:

TKO to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2025 results after market hours on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can also access the teleconference by dialing 833-470-1428 (conference ID: 233550). A recording of the teleconference will be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.