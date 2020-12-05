TLC Match For The WWE Universal Championship Announced

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now official for the WWE TLC PPV on 12/20. The match will be fought under the “Tables, Ladders, Chairs” gimmick.

Here is the updated TLC card for 12/20 at Tropicana Field-

-Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a “Tables, Ladders, Chairs” match

-Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against AJ Styles

-Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Asuka & Lana

-The Fiend vs. Randy Orton