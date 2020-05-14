TLC’s Chilli Wants To Wrestle, Rob Gronkowski’s Birthday, NXT Top 10 Video

– WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski turns 31 years old today. As seen below, the Gronkster Pack is now available for the WWE SuperCard mobile game to give fans another chance at pulling his card.

Celebrate the Gronkster’s birthday in @WWESuperCard with the Gronkster Pack for another chance at pulling his card. Pack also include the new Gronkster card back, so check it out today. GRONK SPIKE! #ad pic.twitter.com/pI0bpUoMpi — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network:

– Singer Chilli of TLC fame, who is a noted pro wrestling fan, tweeted today that she’s still waiting to step into the ring with a member of the WWE women’s division. She tagged WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon.

Chilli made the comments when responding to a fan who said they want to see her sing “America The Beautiful” at WrestleMania.

She wrote, “I’m still waiting to get inside the ring with a diva!!!! @StephMcMahon @WWE”

Stephanie has not responded to the comment as of this writing, but WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry did invite her to come on Busted Open Radio tomorrow to “get the ball rolling” on her WWE in-ring debut.

You can see their full tweets below: