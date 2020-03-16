TMZ On WWE Possibly Doing “No-Fan Event” For WM36

WWE has faced a ton of pressure in the last few weeks to cancel WrestleMania 36 over the coronavirus pandemic, according to TMZ.

The new report from the website notes that a “high-placed WWE source” says there’s still a chance that WrestleMania 36 will happen in some capacity, despite calls to postpone the event from local officials. The situation is said to be “fluid” and nothing is set in stone yet. It was also noted that one of the options on the table is to hold a “no-fan event” like UFC, but WWE would still broadcast the event live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

As noted on Friday, local officials in the Tampa area are saying they will “pull the plug” on The Grandest Stage of Them All if WWE doesn’t. WWE confirmed last week that they do have a contingency plan in place if local officials were to nix the event.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced on Sunday that they are now recommending that organizers postpone or cancel any event that will have more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. The CDC is concerned with large events and gatherings because they can contribute to the spread of the virus in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

WrestleMania 36 is still scheduled to take place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. With an updated announcement rumored, stay tuned for updates on the status of the big event and the WrestleMania 36 Week festivities, which usually attracts thousands of fans from around the world.