TNA Airing Special “Best Of Bound For Glory” iMPACT This Week

With TNA being forced to cancel their scheduled iMPACT taping in Spartanburg, South Carolina, this week’s TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ will be a special “Best of Bound For Glory” episode.
“Before TNA’s biggest event of the year on October 26, experience The Best of Bound For Glory on TNA iMPACT this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV & TNA+,” read an announcement released by the company.
TNA also announced that they are offering one free month of TNA+ to fans.
“Watch free; use code TNAFREE for 1 month free of TNA+: TNAWrestling.com.”
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 1, 2024