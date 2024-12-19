TNA Announces Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet in Dallas, Texas

TNA issued the following:

The Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet is Saturday, January 18 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas – site of TNA Wrestling’s Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19

Fans Can Get Autographs From & Photos With Such TNA Stars as Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich & others

The Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet is Saturday, January 18, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex – and site of TNA Wrestling’s Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19.

The Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet is a rare opportunity to get up-close and personal with the stars of TNA Wrestling – with autograph opportunities, photo-ops and more.

Attendees also will have the first chance to purchase TNA merchandise, including new Genesis souvenirs, such as t-shirts, collectibles and more.

Here is the lineup for confirmed TNA stars appearing at the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet:

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Nic Nemeth

Joe Hendry

Mike Santana

Masha Slamovich

Ash By Elegance

Rosemary

For all the latest updates on the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet, including pre-event ticket sales, go to tnawrestling.com.