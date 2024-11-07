TNA Announces Jeff Hardy Concert For Friday In North Carolina

TNA sent out the following:

Jeff Hardy Concert on Friday After TNA Wrestling Show at the Crown Arena in Fayetteville, N.C.

Jeff Hardy is bringing the sights and sounds to the TNA Wrestling show on Friday, November 8, at the Crown Arena in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

After the in-ring action, Hardy is set to deliver a mini concert, dubbed, Total Nonstop ABSTRACTivation, which has garnered mainstream media attention in his home state, North Carolina.

After the concert, Jeff and Matt Hardy will participate in the standard post-show Meet & Greet. Also appearing at the Meet & Greet on Friday: Joe Hendy, Nic Nemeth and Jordynne Grace.

The Saturday night post-show Meet & Greet will feature Masha Slamovich, Joe Hendry and The Hardys.

For tickets to the TNA shows in Fayetteville, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830.

TNA Wrestling was last in Fayetteville in 2011—and all the TNA stars will be in Fayetteville in November, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Masha Slamovich, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Moose, Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Hammerstone, PCO, Xia Brookside and many others.

For tickets to the TNA shows in Fayetteville (November 8-9), go to:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.