TNA Announces Match For “Countdown To Genesis 2025” Pre-Show

TNA Wrestling has announced a pre-show match for their first pay-per-view of 2025.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater in singles action was announced by the promotion on Tuesday morning as the lone bout thus far for the “Countdown To TNA Genesis” pay-per-view pre-show.

The bout will kick off the evening inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas this Sunday night, January 19, 2025.

Check out the official announcement regarding the “Countdown To TNA Genesis” pre-show match below, and make sure to check back here on 1/19 for complete TNA Genesis results.