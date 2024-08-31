TNA Announces Match, Segments For Post-Emergence iMPACT On 9/5

The lineup for the post-Emergence episode of TNA iMPACT is already starting to take shape.

During the TNA Emergence 2024 special event on Friday evening, August 30, a couple of segments and a match were announced for the September 6 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

It was revealed that Jordynne Grace will be defending her TNA Knockouts title in her latest “open challenge” on the 9/6 show, and that Steph De Lander will confront Matt Cardona, and new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will appear.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday for complete TNA iMPACT results.