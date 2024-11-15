TNA Announces Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl Match For Turning Point 2024

A big gimmick match has been added to the advertised lineup for the next TNA Wrestling special event.

On Thursday, the promotion announced via social media that the TNA Turning Point 2024 show on November 29 at Winston-Salem, North Carolina will feature a “Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl Match.”

Competing in the bout at the 11/29 TNA show, which will be presented as part of WrestleCade 2024, are Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Hammerstone, PCO, Brian Myers and John Skyler.

Check back here on 11/29 for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results.