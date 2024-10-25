TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Pre-Show Match Set For Saturday’s PPV Event

The lineup for the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 show this weekend continued to take shape on Thursday night.

During the “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on October 24 for Saturday’s pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan, a Knockouts tag-team match was announced for the pre-show.

Ash & Heather By Elegance (Heather Reckless) will join forces to take on the team of Xia Brookside and WWE NXT Superstar Brinley Reece.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 26, from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI.