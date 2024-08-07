TNA Bound For Glory Announcement Coming On Aug. 8

TNA Wrestling is coming to a new region for their biggest show of the year.

On Wednesday, the promotion announced that they will be revealing the date and location for this year’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Thursday’s TNA iMPACT.

“Drive over to TNA iMPACT on AXS TV & TNA+ on Thursday, August 8 for full details on TNA Bound For Glory 2024 including date, city & venue,” the announcement read. “FYI, this is the first time TNA has run shows in this arena.”