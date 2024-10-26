TNA Bound For Glory Preview For Tonight (10/26/2024): Detroit, MI.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 takes place this evening from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s pay-per-view event:

* Rhino, Bob Ryder HOF Induction (Pre-Show)

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Pre-Show)

* Ash & Heather By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece

* Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

* Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (X-Division Title)

* Spitfire vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo (Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Knockouts Title)

* The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC (Tag Title Full Metal Mayhem)

* Mike Santana vs. Moose

* PCO vs. Matt Cardona (Monster’s Ball For Digital Media & International Title)

* Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry with Frankie Kazarian As Referee (World Title)

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results.