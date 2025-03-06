TNA Champion Currently A Free Agent Amid Title Run

TNA Wrestling has been featuring Steph De Lander on television, but according to Fightful Select, she is not currently under contract with the promotion.

This revelation comes after De Lander’s recent return to TNA TV, where she defeated PCO in a “Divorce Settlement” match to capture the Digital Media Championship. Earlier reports in late 2024 indicated that her contract was nearing its expiration, but it now appears that she has been working without a valid deal in place.

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding her future, De Lander has been sidelined with an injury since late May. Her current clearance status remains unknown, leaving questions about how long she will hold the Digital Media Championship and whether she will sign a new contract with TNA.

Despite her injury, De Lander has continued to make appearances outside of TNA, working with GCW in addition to her recent TNA return.

Before her run in TNA, De Lander previously competed in WWE NXT under the ring name Persia Pirotta, where she was part of a tag team with Indi Hartwell.

With her contract status in limbo, it remains to be seen whether TNA will lock her into a long-term deal or if she will explore other opportunities. In the meantime, we wish her a speedy recovery as she continues her rehabilitation.