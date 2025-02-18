TNA Day Announced In El Paso County, Mike Santana/Tessa Blanchard News

TNA Wrestling issued the following press release:
TNA Wrestling Stars Mike Santana & Tessa Blanchard Visit El Paso To Preview Back-to-Back Pro Wrestling Shows At The El Paso County ColiseumTNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to El Paso, Texas on Friday and Saturday, March 14-15, for action-packed, high-energy live pro wrestling at the El Paso County Coliseum, marking the first TNA shows in the West Texas city since 2013.
All the TNA Wrestling stars will be in El Paso, including TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff & Matt Hardy (The Hardys), and former NFL players Moose and A.J. Francis. Also confirmed to appear in El Paso: Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Santino Marella, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, Masha Slamovich, Tasha Steelz and Rosemary, among others.
To preview the TNA Wrestling shows in El Paso, TNA Wrestling stars Mike Santana and Tessa Blanchard will be in El Paso on March 5-7. They also will be making appearances in Las Cruces, N.M. and an El Paso Rhinos hockey game.
Joining Tessa in El Paso will be El Paso’s own Krystall Poppin, the singing sensation who sings Tessa’s new theme song, ‘Undeniable Forever.’ El Paso County on January 27 declared it “Krystall Poppin Day” in El Paso.
“I was excited to record this song for Tessa; it represents the strength and courage that shines from within,” Poppin said. “Nothing can get in the way of your dreams as long as you believe in yourself, Forever.”
The upcoming TNA shows mark the company’s first in El Paso since 2013, and the March 14 show – Sacrifice – is TNA’s first-ever televised event from El Paso. Sacrifice will air live on the TNA+ app.
El Paso County has declared March 14 as “TNA Wrestling Day in El Paso County,” with the proclamation ceremony set for Monday, March 10, attended by Tessa Blanchard on behalf of TNA.
The Saturday night TNA show in El Paso will be taped for future episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night on AXS TV.
Tickets for TNA live events in El Paso are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com.
TESSA BLANCHARD
A third-generation professional wrestler, Tessa is the daughter of Tully Blanchard, granddaughter of wrestling promoter Joe Blanchard, and the stepdaughter of Tully Blanchard’s rival Magnum T. A. Tessa has had a record-setting wrestling career since her debut in 2014. She is a former Knockouts World Champion and, in January 2020, she captured the TNA World Championship, defeating Sami Callihan, becoming the first woman in history to win the title. She defeated Jordynne Grace on January 19, at the Genesis pay-per-view. Tessa lives in Mexico City and has had a successful lucha libre career in Mexico.
MIKE SANTANA
One of the most decorated and accomplished tag team wrestlers in TNA Wrestling history, Mike Santana is now on the singles circuit, driven to win the TNA World Championship ever since his return to TNA last April. Santana last wrestled in a TNA ring in 2019 and what a legacy he has. He is a 4-time TNA World Tag Team Champion as half of the team LAX – and their combined 662 days as champions is the most in company history by more than 100 days over Beer Money, Inc. (Bobby Roode & James Storm). A New York native who still lives in The Bronx, Santana made his pro wrestling debut in 2007.
About TNA Wrestling:
A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and s