TNA Emergence 2024 Is A Sell Out

TNA Wrestling has sold out their next pay-per-view event.
On Wednesday, the promotion surfaced on social media with an announcement confirming that their TNA Emergence 2024 show will be a sell out this coming Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky.
“BREAKING: TNA Emergence LIVE THIS FRIDAY from the Old Foresters Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY is SOLD OUT,” read the announcement shared by TNA via social media. “Watch on TNA+ at TNAWrestling.com. Tickets for TNA iMPACT the following night on Saturday, August 31 are still available at Ticketmaster.com. ”
