TNA Encore Airing Of Sacrifice Airing Tonight On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling recently announced that an encore premiere of this past March 15th’s Sacrifice PPV will air on AXS TV this Thursday at 10PM ET following this week’s iMPACT.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Don’t Miss the Broadcast Encore Premiere of Sacrifice This Thursday on AXS TV

Earlier this month, TNA Sacrifice rocked the wrestling world to its core with an unforgettable event from El Paso, Texas! Relive every jaw-dropping moment on the Broadcast Encore Premiere of Sacrifice this Thursday at 10/9c on AXS TV, immediately following iMPACT!

Sacrifice featured the first steel Cage match in TNA since 2019, as two star-studded teams waged war for supremacy – and Nic Nemeth’s subsequent betrayal of Matt Hardy.

Plus, Jeff Hardy challenged Moose in a Ladder match for the X-Division Championship, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich defended her title against NXT’s Cora Jade, and so much more.