TNA Faces Roster Shake-Up With Another Departure

TNA Wrestling is navigating a period of significant roster turnover as several key stars have either left the company or have contracts set to expire soon. According to PWInsider, British wrestler Trent Seven is the latest name to exit, joining a growing list of departures.

Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander is another notable name nearing the end of his tenure. His contract is set to expire on February 15, 2025, and he has expressed interest in testing the free-agent market. Alexander has been a cornerstone of TNA’s roster, making his potential departure a significant loss for the promotion.

AJ Francis, who has been leaning heavily into his work as a heel, also has a deal set to expire soon. While no new agreement has been announced, there’s speculation that negotiations between the two sides could lead to an extension.

Veteran wrestler Rhino recently wrapped up his time with TNA, taping several matches over the weekend that will air on AXS TV in the coming weeks. Rhino’s departure ends a long and storied tenure with the promotion.

Additionally, ring announcer Jade Chung recently informed TNA officials that she would not renew her contract, marking another exit as the company undergoes this transitional period.

With TNA’s ongoing partnership with WWE and a roster in flux, the coming months will be pivotal in shaping the company’s direction. These departures leave room for new talent to step up or join, as TNA works to solidify its roster heading into 2025.