TNA Fan Poll To Decide If They Come To N.Y. Or L.A. For 2025 Live Event

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement today:

Fans Will Pick The Destination For a Major, Live TNA Wrestling Event in 2025: New York City or Los Angeles?

TNA Wrestling will announce the destination for a groundbreaking live event in 2025 on Wednesday, December 4 – and fans will pick the location.

Based on fan feedback since February 2024, the top two locations that fans want a major live TNA show are New York City and Los Angeles.

So, the destination is up to you, the loyal TNA fans, cast your vote at TNAWrestling.com.

The destination will be announced on all TNA Wrestling social media platforms and the TNA website at 2:22pm ET on Wednesday, December 4.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.