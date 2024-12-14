TNA Final Resolution Results – December 13, 2024

TNA presents Final Resolution Premium Live Event from Atlanta, GA.

On the card is Aj Francis vs. Nic Nemeth (c) for the TNA World Championship and Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary. We will also see, a number contenders match featuring Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin.

Plus, Moose puts his X-Division Championship on the line against Kushida and so much more. Continue below for the results.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Pre-Show:

Leon Slater vs. Johnny Dango Curtis

RESULTS: JDC defeats Leon Slater via pinfall with his feet on the ropes.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Frankie Kazarian defeats Jonathan Gresham via submission with a Chicken Wing.

Main Show:

X-Division Championship Match – Moose (c) vs. Kushida

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPION MOOSE! Moose defeats Kushida via pinfall with a Spear.

Backstage:

Gia Miller interviewed First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) before Francis’s match against Nic Nemeth tonight. Francis promises to pin Nemeth in the center of the ring and there was nothing anyone could do about it because the world was his.

Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Sami Callihan & PCO, vs. Jake Something (by himself)

RESULTS: The Rascalz defeats Sami Callihan & PCO and Jake Something via pinfall with Feed Em to The Lions on Jake.

Another vignette with “23” aired!

Backstage:

Eric Young speaks with Steve Maclin! He tells Steve he would be in his corner in case The Northern Armory gets involved. Maclin said he knew what to do in order to win.

Trent Seven vs. Ace Austin

RESULTS: Ace Austin defeats Trent Seven via pinfall with The Fold.

Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace

RESULTS: Due to being attacked by Tessa Blanchard the match ended in a no contest.

Backstage:

Gia Miller is trying to get a word with Tessa Blanchard. She finally gets Tessa and Tess says, “I’m taking back what’s mine” and pushes Gia.

#1 Contenders match – Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin

RESULTS: AND NEW #1 CONTENDER JOE HENDRY! Joe Hendry defeats Josh Alexander, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin via pinfall with a Standing Ovation on Josh Alexander.

Backstage:

Nic Nemeth says no one is going to take the World Championship from him anytime soon.

Falls Count Anywhere Match – TNA World Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz

Before the match, Santino Marella bans Alisha Edwards from the building. He always adds extra security in case the System tries to interfere in the match. Santino says if Alisha dares to come back, she’s fired!

RESULTS: AND STILL KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION MASHA SLAMOVISH! Masha Slamovich defeats Tasha Steelz via pinfall with a Spiked Piledriver.

Tables Match: TNA World Tag Team Championship – Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

RESULTS: AND STILL TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MATT HARDY AND JEFF HARDY! Matt and Jeff defeats Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards after Jeff Hardy hits a Swanton Bomb off a Balcony Through a Table on Eddie Edwards.

TNA World Championship Match – Aj Francis w/ KC Navarro vs. Nic Nemeth (c)

During the match, the Call Your Shot winner, Frankie Kazarian comes to ringside to see this one up close! KC tried to get involved but was instead kicked from ringside.

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA WORLD CHAMPION NIC NEMETH! Nic Nemeth defeats Aj. Francis via pinfall with Danger Zone.

After the match, KC returned to attack Nic. As Aj was about to chokeslam Nic… OUT COMES JOE HENDRY FOR THE SAVE!

Joe Hendry will face Nic Nemeth at Genesis!