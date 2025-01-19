TNA Genesis 2025 Pay-Per-View Preview For Tonight

TNA Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight.

Kicking off the 2025 PPV calendar for the promotion is the TNA Genesis show tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The following is the final officially advertised lineup for the January 19 pay-per-view event:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater (Countdown)

* Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin (X-Title)

* Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana (“I Quit” Match)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

* The Hardys (c) vs. The Rascalz (TNA Tag Titles)

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary (TNA Knockouts Title Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match)

* The System vs. Eric Young & Steve Maclin

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry (TNA World Title)