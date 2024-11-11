TNA Genesis 2025 Ticket Announcement

TNA Wrestling issued the following announcement today:

Tickets For Genesis Pay-Per-View on January 19, 2025 in Dallas Go On-Sale This Friday, November 15

Power Slam Ticket Package Includes Pizza Party With Jeff & Matt Hardy, a Texas “BBQ&A” Meal & Chalk Talk With Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Mike Santana & Others, Plus Commemorative Take-Home Chairs and More

TNA’s Flagship Weekly TV Show, iMPACT!, Will Air LIVE on Thursday, January 23, From The Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

TNA Wrestling presents its first event of 2025, Genesis, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19, emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex, marking the first TNA show in Dallas since 2022.

The fallout from Genesis will air LIVE on Thursday, January 23, as TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!,will broadcast LIVE on AXS TV from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. All the TNA stars will be in action again on Friday, January 24, for television tapings in San Antonio.

Tickets for Genesis PPV (January 19) in Dallas and both shows in San Antonio (January 23-24) go on-sale on this Friday, November 15, starting at 6pm CT (local time). The pre-sale for all three Texas shows starts this Wednesday, November 13, at 9am CT (local time), exclusively for TNA+ subscribers.

The Genesis pay-per-view will feature the popular Power Slam Front-Row Seats, featuring the BEST PERK PACKAGE in TNA WRESTLING HISTORY, starting with commemorative take-home chairs. The Power Slam Front-Row seats also include:

Pizza Party with Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy and Nic Nemeth at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas on Saturday, January 18, starting at 4 pm CT, hosted by Gia Miller.

First-in-line Fast Pass “option” for the Hardys’ Meet & Greet on Saturday, January 18, at the Curtis Culwell Center*. (*Must purchase separate Hardys Meet & Greet ticket. The Meet & Greet is open to the public and starts Saturday at 5pm.)

A Texas “BBQ&A” Meal and Chalk Talk Session with Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Mike Santana and others, hosted by Gia Miller, on Sunday, January 18, starting at 4pm at the Curtis Culwell Center. Come hungry as TNA will provide some of the best BBQ you can find in Texas for this rare Q&A session with the TNA stars hours before the in-ring action kicks off.

One High-quality Travel Backpack, emblazoned with the TNA logo.

One High-quality Stainless-Steel Tumbler, emblazoned with the TNA logo.

The First fans admitted into the venue on Sunday, January 19.

Commemorative take-home chairs, available moments after the pay-per-view ends.

The Power Slam Front-Row Ticket Package is $599 and is likely to sell out immediately.

Tickets to Genesis in Dallas start at $25.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the stars to Dallas and San Antonio, including Nic Nemeth, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, Josh Alexander, Moose, Brian Myers, Steve Maclin, AJ Francis, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Jake Something, PCO, and many more.

Matches for the Genesis pay-per-view will be announced over the coming weeks.

TNA’s January shows in San Antonio follow the sold-out San Antonio shows in September. TNA executives confirmed multiple yet-to-be-announced championship matches will be held in San Antonio.