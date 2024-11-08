TNA iMPACT Matches Announced For Next Week (Nov. 14, 2024)

TNA Wrestling tapes next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT this weekend in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Heading into back-to-back TNA on AXS TV tapings this weekend, the following four matches will be part of the taping and featured as part of the November 14 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers

* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

* The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin