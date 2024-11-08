TNA iMPACT Matches Announced For Next Week (Nov. 14, 2024)

TNA Wrestling tapes next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT this weekend in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Heading into back-to-back TNA on AXS TV tapings this weekend, the following four matches will be part of the taping and featured as part of the November 14 episode of TNA iMPACT:
* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers
* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro
* The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin
