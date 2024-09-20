TNA iMPACT Matches & Big Debut Announced For 9/26 Episode

Next week’s TNA iMPACT is going to feature a jam-packed lineup from start-to-finish.

During the post-Victory Road episode of TNA iMPACT on September 19, it was announced by Santino Marella that Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry will take place on the September 26 episode of the show, with the winner moving on to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at TNA Bound For Glory on October 26.

Additionally, the 9/26 episode of TNA iMPACT will feature the following:

* Rosemary & Wendy Choo vs. Jordynne Grace & NXT Mystery Partner

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Laredo Kid

* Zachary Wentz & ABC vs. KUSHIDA, Leon Slater & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry (TNA Title Eliminator)

* Lei Ying Lee (Xia Li) debuts