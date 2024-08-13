TNA iMPACT On 8/15 To Feature WWE NXT Star Competing In Ultimate X Qualifier

The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers continue this week.
On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed that WWE NXT Superstar Riley Osborne will be competing in an Ultimate X qualifying match for TNA Emergence 2024 on this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.
Riley Osborne vs. John Skyler vs. Chris Bey of ABC has been announced as an Ultimate X qualifier bout for the 8/15 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program.
Also scheduled for Thursday’s show:
* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz (with more than one referee)
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
* Jordynne Grace to speak
* Ultimate X Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. Chris Bey vs. John Skyler
