TNA iMPACT On 8/15 To Feature WWE NXT Star Competing In Ultimate X Qualifier

The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers continue this week.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed that WWE NXT Superstar Riley Osborne will be competing in an Ultimate X qualifying match for TNA Emergence 2024 on this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

Riley Osborne vs. John Skyler vs. Chris Bey of ABC has been announced as an Ultimate X qualifier bout for the 8/15 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s show:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz (with more than one referee)

* Moose vs. Mike Santana

* Jordynne Grace to speak

