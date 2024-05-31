TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Matches For 6/6 Revealed

Matches have been announced for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

During this week’s show, the commentary team ran down the advertised lineup heading into next Thursday’s show on June 6, as the road to TNA Against All Odds 2024 continues.

The 6/6 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program will be the 20-year anniversary episode of iMPACT, with two big title bouts scheduled, as Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay for the Knockouts title and Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis for the Digital Media title will take place.

Also scheduled is Gisele Shaw’s return and Speedball Mountain vs. Mustafa Ali & Champagne Singh as well as Kon vs. Jake Something.