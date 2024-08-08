TNA iMPACT On AXS TV & TNA+ Preview For Tonight (8/8/2024)

TNA Wrestling returns on television tonight with a taped show from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL.
Scheduled for the show, which premieres at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV and TNA+ are the following matches and segments:
* Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang
* Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something (Ultimate X Qualifier)
* KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. TBA (Ultimate X Qualifier)
* TNA Bound For Glory 2024 location and date announcement
* Jordynne Grace TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge
* Fallout of PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding being crashed by Matt Cardona last week