TNA iMPACT Opening Match For Tonight (8/15/2024)

The opening match for tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT has been revealed.

Ahead of tonight’s show, PWInsider.com is reporting that the opening match for tonight’s show will be the Ultimate X Qualifying Match featuring Chris Bey vs. John Skyler vs. Riley Osbourne.

Also scheduled for tonight’s taped episode of the show from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL.

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNA World Championship)

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz (More than one referee)

* Moose vs. Mike Santana

* TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Steve Maclin

* Rich Swann vs. Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin

Check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.