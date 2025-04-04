TNA is back from the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.

On the card is:

Santino Marella makes “groundbreaking” announcement

The Hardys will speak

Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

Steve Maclin vs. TBA

Spitfire vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee, and much more.

Continue below for the complete results!

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

Before the match, Joe Hendry came out to join commentary.

RESULTS: Frankie Kazarian defeats Elijah via Roll-up pinfall after Frankie attacked Joe. Joe almost knocked Elijah down, but he stopped himself. This created the opportunity for Frankie to take advantage.

Backstage:

It is announced that Joe Hendry suffered a shoulder injury during the brawl.

Gia Miller catches up with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside, and Leu Ying Lee.

They hype up their six-women tag match later tonight against Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx.

The System in-ring promo:

Eddie Edwards asks everyone if they are in or out of the System. Alisha, Dirty Dango, and Brian Myers say they are in.

Cody Deaner interrupted and thought Moose should be out, but Moose had other plans. He teased joining Deaner but attacked him instead.

Backstage:

Santino Marella confronts The System and tells them that Matt Cardona & Leon Slater will be the first entrants for Ultimate X.

NXT’s The Meta Girls (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

RESULTS: Meta Girls defeats Spitfire via pinfall with an MKO on Jody Threat.

Backstage:

Mike Santana introduced his friend Derek, who had been sober for three months, to Santino Marella. He thanked him for giving him the opportunity to be part of the ring crew.

The Hardy Boyz in-ring promo:

They talked about their upcoming match against the Nemeth Brothers. The Hardys promised to DELETE THEM FOREVER!

The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. The Hardy Boyz

Tasha Steelz joins commentary for this match.

RESULTS: The Hardys defeat The Good Hands via pinfall with a Swanton Bomb on John Skyler.

After the match, they cut to Ryan watching the match and clapping. Leon Slater steps to Ryan and talks about his and Nic’s attack on The Hardys. They get into a squabble until security comes to break it up.

Joe Hendry Medical Update:

Joe Hendry is suffering from a grade 3 severe sprain to his rotator cuff.

Steph DeLander & Mance Warner promo:

They bragged about being the cover of TNA Weekly. Santino Marella interrupts a steamy kiss between the two. He immediately took the TNA Digital Media title from DeLander & Warner. He then announced the TNA International Title.

Marella makes it official! The tournament will consist of only Triple-Threat Matches. It is a tribute to the iconic match between AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels. Sami Callihan attacked Mance Warner before launching him off the stage through a table.

Backstage:

The Concierge is with Heather by Elegance. They said they had their eyes on scouting Maggie Lee for the Elegance Brand.

Tasha Steelz tells Derek that Ali would like a word and has secret service grab Derek.

Mustafa unleashes a verbal attack on Derek. Ali brings up all his past addictions, making this a war with Santana. Mustafa says, “He’s an addict. They destroy themselves.”

Santino Marella announces that Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin & Steve Maclin as part of the first qualifier match for the TNA International Title.

Hijo del Vikingo was announced to participate in Ultimate X at TNA Rebellion.

Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside, & Lei Ying Lee

RESULTS: Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx defeat Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside, & Lei Ying Lee via pinfall after Tessa hits a Buzzsaw DDT on Masha Slamovich. Rosemary was watching the match from the crowd.

Backstage:

Santino Marella revealed the second qualifier match for the TNA International Title. JDC, Sami Callihan & Eric Young will be the participants in the 2nd Triple Threat match.