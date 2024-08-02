TNA Wrestling is back from Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Tonight, we will see Kushida, Speedball Mike Bailey, & Trent Seven vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, & Wes Lee). We will also see, Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian. Plus, we will hear from Josh Alexander and Gia Miller interviews Joe Hendry!

Continue below for the results!

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Speedball Mountain and Kushida vs. The Rascalz

RESULTS: The Rascalz defeats Speedball Mountain and KUSHIDA via pinfall after The Rascalz hit Hot Fire Flame on Trent Seven.

Video:

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appeared on screen. She gives Ash by Elegance her flowers. Jordynne Grace then says she will have another open challenge!

Backstage:

Campaign Singh is on the phone with Mustafa Ali. Singh promises to prove his loyalty when Ali challenges Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship later on tonight.

Kristara vs. Rosemary

RESULTS: Rosemary defeats Kristara via pinfall with As Above So Below.

BACKSTAGE:

The System call themselves the dream team of professional wrestling. Eddie Edwards says it’s time for The System to reboot. Moose says they won’t rest until they wreak havoc on TNA Wrestling.

BACKSTAGE:

Mike Santana says at Slammiversary we started seeing the cracks in The System and there’s a lot of unfinished business there. Campaign Singh interrupts and challenges him to a match later on tonight. Santana says he’ll go talk to Santino and make that happen.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

RESULTS: Frankie Kazarian defeats Ryan Nemeth via pinfall with a Cutter. After the match, Josh Alexander comes out hits Ryan Nemeth with a C4 Spike.

Masha Slamovich (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Jody Threat (w/ Dani Luna)

RESULTS: Jody Threat defeats Masha Slamovich with a drop-toe hold into the Knockouts Tag Team Title in the corner turnbuckle. Then proceeds with a Pop Shove for the win.

Joe Hendry video package:

He thanks the fans for believing in him to get to where he is right now in his career.

WE BELIEVE!

Campaign Singh vs Mike Santana

RESULTS: Mike Santana defeats Campaign Singh via pinfall with a Spin the Block.

After the match, Mike Santana makes his intentions extremely clear! He says he is not done with Moose after he had JDC take him out of the main event of Slammiversary. Santana promises he will win the TNA World Championship.

TNA World Championship match – Mustafa Ali vs. Nic Nemeth

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA WORLD CHAMPION NIC NEMETH! Nic Nemeth defeats Mustafa Ali via pinfall with a Danger Zone!

After the match, Josh Alexander comes on stage then stares down Nic Nemeth then goes back to the back.

STEPH DELANDER AND PCO GET MARRIED!

Matt Cardona marched to the ring and attacked PCO! Then Santino with a cinder block disguised as a gift. Cardona pummeled PCO and held up both of PCO’s championships. He then urged Steph to leave with him, but she refused, flipping out on Cardona and telling him to leave.

TNA ends in CHAOS AND CONFUSION!

Stay tuned with pwmania for more wrestling news, results and more!