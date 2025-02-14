TNA Impact Results – February 13, 2025

TNA Wrestling is back with an action-packed night in San Antonio, Texas! Tonight’s card features NXT’s Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside, Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander in his final TNA match, and Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Championship against Jake Something—plus much more! Check out the full results below.

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

TNA World Championship Match

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Jake Something

RESULT: Joe Hendry retains via pinfall with the Standing Ovation.

After the match, Nic & Ryan Nemeth made their way to the ring. Ryan demanded a title shot for Nic, leading to Santino Marella coming out. Nic attempted a superkick on Jake Something but accidentally struck Santino instead.

Backstage Segment:

Nic apologized to Santino, claiming it was an accident. Santino demanded respect for authority and threatened a suspension. Ryan insisted that Jake should be the one suspended. Nic stormed off, leaving Ryan to say he’d “hold it down” for both of them.

The King Bees vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance (w/ The Concierge)

RESULT: Ash & Heather by Elegance defeat The King Bees via pinfall after a Spanish Fly from the top rope!

After the match, the Elegances attacked the Bees, smearing lipstick on them. Spitfire ran out to make the save!

Backstage Segment: The Hardys & Leon Slater

The Hardys interrupted Slater, who thanked them for inspiring him since he was nine years old. He offered to team with them again, and Matt Hardy appreciated Slater’s mentality. Slater called them legends, saying teaming with them was an honor. Jeff Hardy assured him he was going far, and they shared a hug. Slater vowed he wouldn’t let them down.

Ringside Segment: Mustafa Ali, Tommy Dreamer & Mike Santana

Mustafa Ali confronted Tommy Dreamer and challenged him to a match. Dreamer instead suggested Ali face Mike Santana, who was sitting nearby. Before anything could happen, Tasha Steelz interrupted, cutting off the segment.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan

Before the match, Sami Callihan was attacked from behind by Mance Warner during his entrance. Security intervened and escorted Warner away.

RESULT: Frankie Kazarian defeats Sami Callihan via submission with The Chicken Wing!

After the match, Sami called out Warner, who returned and brawled with him. Security rushed in to separate the two.

Backstage Interview: Josh Alexander

Alexander expressed frustration that his final TNA match was against Eric Young. He promised to show why TNA is the best before leaving, despite hating to do so.

Backstage Confrontation: JDC & Leon Slater

JDC warned Slater that the Hardys were using him. Slater challenged JDC to a match, leading to a heated shoving match before security broke it up.

Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside

RESULT: Cora Jade defeats Xia Brookside via pinfall with Jaded Knee!

Backstage Segment: Tessa Blanchard & Santino Marella

Tessa Blanchard was seen insulting Arianna Grace outside the dressing room. Santino stepped in, calling Tessa out for avoiding matches. He announced she must compete next week or face consequences.

In-Ring Promo: The Rascalz & Wes Lee

The Rascalz called out Wes Lee and his partners. As they walked to the stage, Ace Austin attacked them, sparking a huge brawl. Wes Lee retaliated with low blows, leaving The Rascalz and Austin laid out.

Fir$t Cla$$ Promo

AJ Francis teased a big announcement, claiming Fir$t Cla$$ needed to upgrade TNA. He vowed to take the company “from the outhouse to the penthouse.”

TNA Knockouts Championship Match

Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Savannah Evans

RESULT: Masha Slamovich retains via pinfall with a Piledriver!

Josh Alexander’s Final TNA Match

Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young (w/ The Northern Armory)

During the match, The Northern Armory attacked Alexander on the outside. Eric Young capitalized, hitting Josh with his hockey mask before delivering a Piledriver for the win.

RESULT: Eric Young defeats Josh Alexander via pinfall.