TNA Impact Results – February 20, 2025

TNA Wrestling is live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Tonight’s Card:

JDC vs. Leon Slater – No Disqualification Match

The Rascalz vs. Tyson & Tyriek (from NXT)

A special message from Northern Armory

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry hosts a concert

Continue below for the complete results.

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Joe Hendry’s Concert

During his performance, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry teased John Cena and spoke about being a fighting champion.

The Colons interrupted, followed by a surprise appearance from Elijah (formerly Elias in WWE), who performed Seven Nation Army. As tensions rose, Santino Marella made an impromptu tag match for the main event:

Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The Colons

Elijah, still in concert mode, insisted they could still perform. He strummed his guitar while Hendry sang about “raising hell at Full Sail.”

Backstage with Gia Miller

Leon Slater addressed his No DQ match against JDC, stating that The System doesn’t see him as an equal. He vowed to earn JDC’s respect and prove himself in TNA.

The Colons Respond

The Colons told Gia Miller that TNA needs their legacy and tradition, claiming the company has “the wrong guys at the top.”

The Rascalz w/ Ace Austin vs. Tyson & Tyriek w/ Wes Lee

RESULTS: The Rascalz defeated Tyson & Tyriek via pinfall after a Swanton.

After the match, Wes Lee grabbed the mic and challenged The Rascalz & Ace Austin to a six-man tag match at Sacrifice.

First Class In-Ring Segment

The “season premiere” of First Class Penthouse featured AJ Francis as the main speaker, with KC Navarro as his hype man.

Francis introduced his entourage, but the crowd reacted with silence.

He brought out Noelle Foley & Frank the Clown as the final guests.

as the final guests. AJ bragged about the "millions" of views he brought to promotions and social media.

He teased a “phenomenal” guest… then introduced himself. He mocked AJ Styles, saying Styles left TNA for “that place” while Francis left “that place” for TNA.

Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

RESULTS: Lei Ying Lee defeated Rosemary via pinfall after hitting Thunderstruck!

Backstage Chaos

Sami Callihan ambushed Mance Warner , slamming a camera into him. The screen cut to color bars.

Officials checked on Lei Ying Lee, but Tessa Blanchard interrupted, demanding attention. She dismissed Lee, saying the doctor should prioritize a "star" like her.

Northern Armory’s Address

Eric Young walked to the stage with Northern Armory, declaring he had gotten rid of Josh Alexander FOREVER! He called it a celebration of his unmitigated power.

Young claimed Alexander was too weak to hold onto Northern Armory, so he took them.

He promised his men would win titles under his leadership.

He demanded Steve Maclin join him, saying “this business is red—blood red.”

Maclin didn’t appear.

The “Support Group” Segment

Mike Santana was in a support group when Mustafa Ali (with Tasha Steelz & The Good Hands) arrived.

Ali praised them for beating addiction but whispered to Santana: "Things can change… but people like you don't."

JDC vs. Leon Slater – No Disqualification Match

During the match, Slater hit a Swanton 450 splash through a table, but The System interfered, helping JDC steal the win.

RESULTS: JDC defeated Leon Slater via pinfall.

After the match, The System attacked Slater—but The Hardys made the save! The System gained the upper hand until Oba Femi made his surprise TNA debut, crossing over from NXT! The System retreated.

Backstage: The System Complains

The System stormed into Santino Marella’s office. In response, Santino announced:

Next week: The System vs. The Hardys & Oba Femi!

Tessa Blanchard Promo

Tessa walked onto the stage, claiming she wouldn’t wrestle because the doctor said she wasn’t a priority.

Santino Marella interrupted, telling her that everyone was fed up. He issued an ultimatum:

If she doesn’t wrestle next week, she’s FIRED!

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich stepped in, saying she wants to fight Tessa.

Masha Slamovich vs. Mila Moore

RESULTS: Masha Slamovich defeated Mila Moore via pinfall with a Piledriver.

After the match, Cora Jade blindsided Masha! As Jade walked off, she and Tessa exchanged words.

Backstage Announcements

Santino Marella & Arianna Grace confirmed that Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade will take place at Sacrifice.

The Concierge & The Elegances interrupted, demanding a Tag Team Title rematch.

interrupted, demanding a . Spitfire entered and agreed to a match, but Santino added a stipulation:

The losers will be the winners’ personal concierge for 24 hours!

Sacrifice Announcement

Ryan Nemeth announced that Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) will return to TNA at Sacrifice!

Main Event – Tag Match

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The Colons

RESULTS: Joe Hendry & Elijah defeated The Colons via pinfall after Elijah hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Eddie Colon.

That’s all for tonight’s TNA Wrestling Live from Full Sail! Stay tuned for more updates!