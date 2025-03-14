TNA Wrestling is pre-recorded from Full Sail University Orlando, Florida.

On the card tonight is:

Wes Lee vs. Loredo Kid

Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater for a chance to win the man advantage in the Cage Match at Sacrifice.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

JDC vs. Cody Deaner

Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee

Joe Hendry will defend his championship, but only Santino Marella knows who his opponent is.

Continue below for the complete results.

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Team TNA Advantage – Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards vs. Leon Slater

RESULTS: Eddie Edwards defeats Leon Slater via pinfall with Boston Knee Party.

Sami Callihan promo backstage:

He spoke about his match tomorrow night at Sacrifice. Mance Warner and Steph De Lander quickly interrupted Sami.

Wes Lee w/ Tyriek & Tyson vs. Loredo Kid

RESULTS: Wes Lee defeats Loredo Kid via pinfall with Kardiak Kick.

After the match, the Rascalz with Ace Austin confronts Wes Lee and his crew. Trey Miguel said they waited until the match was finished to come out because they weren’t cowards. He said that Lee’s team could take notes. Zachary Wentz said they were closing the chapter at Sacrifice and sending Lee’s team back to NXT.

Backstage:

Spitfire approaches Santino Marella. They were interrupted by Ash & Heather by Elegance and The Concierge, who complained about their treatment from Spitfire. Santino made a two vs. three match with the teams at Sacrifice. That made Spitfire very happy, and the Elegance team was upset.

Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

RESULTS: Rosemary defeats Xia Brookside via disqualification after Rosemary used green mist.

Steve Maclin & Eric Young video promo:

They are seen sitting by a campfire. Eric continues to seek insight into Steve Maclin’s mind, but Steve continues to resist. He tries to manipulate Steve, but he sees right through it.

Cody Deaner vs. JDC

Before the match, Deaner says it feels good to be in Orlando. Deaner chats about being a father to his four sons. He says he’s going to have fun beating the crap out of the System.

JDC says no one cares about his (Deaner) kids. He tells Deaner not to be a disappointment and to take the loss.

RESULTS: JDC defeats Cody Deaner via pinfall with a Falcon Arrow.

Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee

NXT & TNA liaison Arianna Grace graced us with her presence as she was commentary for this match.

RESULTS: Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade defeat Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee via pinfall with the Buzzsaw after Cora hit Masha with the Knockouts Championship.

Tom Hannifan with Mike Santana & Mustafa Ali summit:

TNA World Championship Match – Joe Hendry vs. ? Santino Marella is the only one that knows

The Call Your Shot winner, Frankie Kazarian, joins the commentary team for the main event.

Joe Hendry grabs the mic. He said, “Let’s see if we say his name, will he appear.” He calls for Santino Marella. It worked! We said Santino Marella’s name, and he appeared to be interrupted by Ryan Nemeth. He says he’s cashing in his brothers’ Nic Nemeth rematch clause.

Joe Hendry defeats Ryan Nemeth in seconds after a Standing Ovation. Santino Marella introduces Joe’s real opponent, Hammerstone.

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA WORLD CHAMPION JOE HENDRY! Joe Hendry defeats Hammerstone via pinfall with the Standing Ovation to retain the TNA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. After the match, the System and the Colons attack Hendry until Elijah, the Hardys, & Leon Slater for the save.