TNA iMPACT Results – March 20, 2025

TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Masha Slamovich Attacked By Jacy Jane

TNA Knockouts Champion makes her way to the ring in silver with the title. Masha says Cora stepped up and brought the fight but it just wasn’t enough and she’s still TNA Knockouts World Champion. She travels around the world with the title and reps TNA with great pride, and she’s been on a mission to prove to everyone that she’s the toughest in the division. But now she’s on a new mission to prove to the world that she’s the best champion in all of wrestling. The belt proves that, and she’ll defend it against anyone, any time, and anywhere. So at Rebellion —

Tessa Blanchard soaks in the boos and says Masha loves to talk, but maybe she should spend less time talking and more time when she gets dressed in the morning. She says she could beat Cora with her eyes closed, and you can add her name to the conversation about best in the world because she’s beat the best. She’s done things that Masha never has and never will. She says it’s time that she beats Masha and takes back what’s hers.

Masha says to get in the ring, but then Jacy Jane attacks out of nowhere. Jacy attacks Masha from behind and beats her down before refs come out to break it up. Santino Marella is here and he can’t keep character as the fans chant his name. He says what do they think is going on here? He knows all about Jacy Jayne and this isn’t how they conduct themselves in TNA. But if Jacy is looking for a fight, he’ll make it happen and Masha battles Jacy next week. He says the world doesn’t revolve around Tessa and she’s banned from ringside next week. Tessa is pissed.

Backstage, Santino asks Arianna what happened out there and Arianna had no idea Jacy was going to be there, NXT didn’t tell her and the only surprise she knew was the one for later. Santino says he can’t have these surprises and Grace says she’ll get to the bottom of it.

The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory

Kicking things off in the ring will be a tag-team contest pitting The Rascalz against the team of The Northern Armory. Wentz starts with Judas who locks in a wristlock, but Wentz flips out of it and puts Judas in the corner. Wentz kicks X back, hits a crossbody for two. Trey tags in, they take Judas down for a two-count. Wentz back in now, he’s shot into the ropes and Williams grabs Wentz’ leg, Icarus for a bodyslam but Wentz slips out and Williams chop blocks him when the ref’s back is turned. Icarus gets a two-count.

Williams tags in and they double team Wentz with stomps, Williams covers for two. Wentz up and strikes at Williams but gets yanked to the mat. He works the wrist, Judas tags in and hits an overhand blow. Judas works the shoulder and comes off the ropes with a knee to the side, Williams tags in and locks in a sleeperhold. Wentz flips over through for a two-count, he handsprings off the ropes with an enzuigiri to stop Williams’ momentum and gets the hot tag to Trey! Missile dropkick to Williams, Judas knocked off the apron, he takes down Williams. Wentz in now, Lee comes off the ropes but Judas pulls him out! Superkick to Williams, Wentz with a rollup and he hits a neckbreaker through the ropes!

Trey tags in, spinebuster to Williams, superkick and catapult Meteora finishes it. Post-match, the Northern Armory and Young surrounds The Rascalz — but Ace Austin is out with a chair! The NA escapes to the ramp and the two trios stare off at each other.

Winners: The Rascalz

First Class Penthouse

Gia Miller asks Xia Brookside about her match with Rosemary last week after a reminder that Rosemary misted her. Gia asks Xia about the matter and Xia says her eyes are mostly fine and there’s no permanent damage but she can feel it still. Miller asks about Xia nearly hitting Rosemary with the chain and she says she doesn’t know what was going through her head. Every time she tries to fight fair someone takes advantage but when she doesn’t, that happens. She says Rosemary is trying to get into her head — And Rosemary appears on the screen! She asks if Xia understands at last and notes she hesitated just like she did against Savannah. Xia says she didn’t and Rosemary says stop because she who hesitates is lost. Rosemary says this world rewards ruthlessness against kindness and Xia’s morals will be spit back at her feet. She’ll find herself staring at the Abyss, wondering what it’s like to just let go. She tells Xia to get a partner and meet her in the ring because she has a surprise and wonders if Xia will take her revenge when it’s been giftwrapped. Xia says she has the perfect partner in mind.

AJ and KC are out for the First Class Penthouse and get drinks before starting. AJ thanks everyone amidst the boos and KC says “Pardon me?” a lot. AJ says it’s okay welcome to a new episode of the First Class Penthouse. AJ introduces himself and KC, and together they are First Class. AJ says he doesn’t understand how El Paso got a second episode of the Penthouse and there isn’t a single person from this town who deserves to be on First Class —

So here comes Chavo Guerrero Jr.! Chavo comes out and AJ and KC call for the music to be cut. The crowd chants for Chavo and Eddie. Chavo says this is the 915, the Guerrero family is always here!

AJ says anyone who wrestled in WCW needs to sit down before they get hurt. If he wanted the second-best Guerrero on the First Class Penthouse, he’d have called Dominik. Chavo says they’re waiting to find out if Dom is a Guerrero. AJ is tired of these old-timers come out and dissing his show —

Frankie Kazarian comes out with his trophy and KC says no one invited him — Frankie takes the mic and says he’s gross, then says AJ could have invited anyone but he invited Chavo? He says he and Chavo still have heat between them because of how Chavo and Hernandez stole the Tag Titles from him and Daniels. He says since Chavo’s been gone, Frankie calls the shots and is the King of TNA. And as the King of TNA, he has to inform Chavo that even though he’s from this dump, he’s not welcome in Frankie’s house so go home.

Chavo says he’s been watching and Frankie is doing a great job. Frankie can talk smack about him, but he draws the line at talking smack about El Paso. AJ says this is his show and there’s three of them, one of Chavo and he needs to do the math. Chavo says his math is off because there’s one of him there but 3,000 more in the crowd. El Paso is Guerrero Country and La Familia is El Paso! The Aztec Warriors come out to back Chavo up and suggest they put that to the test next week with a lucha libre-style match. AJ says to cut the feed and walks off.

Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

The theme for Mustafa Ali hits and out he comes with The Cabinet banned from ringside for a TNA Sacrifice rematch. Mike Santana’s music hits next and out he comes through the crowd amped up and ready for some get-back.

As soon as they are in arm’s reach, Santana goes after him and hits a big dive on the floor. The bell hasn’t even sounded yet to get this officially started. Ali fights back, but Santana sends him flying onto and across the timekeepers table.

Ali tries fighting back and focusing his attack on the injured arm of Santana. The bell eventually sounds to make things official. After just a few more minutes of back-and-forth action not really going Ali’s way, he decides to walk out on the match.

Mustafa stops by Hannifan and Rehwoldt and talks into their headset, saying he is the one addiction that Santana will never be able to conquer. He walks off through the crowd waving and smiling at Santana as the referee counts him out. Santana gets the win by count out.

Winner via Count Out: Mustafa Ali

Nic Nemeth Explains His Actions At TNA Sacrifice

Ryan Nemeth makes his way to the ring. He talks about his “Big Brother!” before calling himself the greatest brother in the world. He says Nic Nemeth finally did the right thing. He then introduces his big brother, whom he calls the best wrestler in the world.

“The Wanted Man” makes his way out to a ton of heat and boos from the El Paso crowd. Nic comes out with a similar John Cena heel face. Expressionless. No remorse for his actions. Fans chant “Hardy! Hardy!” as he settles in the ring. Nic begins, “They ain’t coming.”

Nic says “if everyone would shut up for a second, I’d like to say a few words.” He goes on to talk about how people have been talking about TNA again for about the past year. He connects that to when he arrived on the scene, and brings up The Hardys sneakily coming in and taking credit.

Leon Slater comes out and calls them crazy. He says someone needs to step up next week, and that he’s going to beat Nemeth’s ass right now. A brawl breaks out. Nemeth beats Slater down, leaving him lying in the ring.

Rosemary & Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee

Xia and Rosemary start off, Xia talks shit and Evans tags in. Xia with some shots to Savannah, she charges into a big back elbow. Rosemary tags in now and screams at Xia, who slaps Rosemary. Xia sent into the corner, Rosemary charges into a rana and Xia with a splash and Broken Wings, DDT gets two. Lei Ying tags in and Rosemary runs to tag in Evans.

Evans with a knee to Lee’s gut, Lee to the outside, she comes in and goes for a sunset flip but Evans grabs onto the ropes. Lee off the ropes for a kick, caught by Evans who hits a sitout choke bomb for two. Evans manhandles Lee and gets her on her shoulders, Lee slides down, off the ropes but a Samoan drop by Evans for two.

Evans grabs Lei Ying and tosses her into the hostile corner. She distracts the ref and Rosemary locks in the Upside Down. Evans tags in Rosemary for a knee strike and she gets Lee to her knees. She tosses Lee into the corner and backs up — splash followed by a half-and-half for two-plus.

Rosemary with a sleeperhold on the mat, Lei YIng fights to her feet but gets knocked down. Rosemary stomps at Lee’s leg and goes after the leg but Lee kicks her away. Rosemark blocks the tag, enzuigiri by Lee and Lee gets the hot tag! Dropkick to an incoming Evans, enzuigiri and a kick to the knee. Lee tags in, they double team Evans with kicks, Lee covers but ROsemary breaks it up. Lee sent to the outside, Evans grabs Evans, Rosemary goes for the mist but hits Evans! Lungblower by Xia to Rosemary!

Lee in, she gets Evans on her shoulders for a sloppy bit of a spinning drop. Thunderstruck and the cover finishes it.

Winners: Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee

Championship Celebration By Elegance

George Iceman is in the ring with a neck brace on. He introduces the new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Ash & Heather by Elegance. The duo make their way out to their Championship Celebration by Elegance, complete with a “$4,000 cake” and some “beefcake models.”

As Ash and Heather drone on, Ash demands her cake be brought over. She kneels down to make a wish, but the lights go out instead. WWE NXT Superstars Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson “cross the line,” coming out and telling the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions that they are the best team in the women’s scene, regardless of promotion.

While they bicker back-and-forth, they are cut off by the entrance tune for former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire. Jody Threat and Dani Luna come to the ring wanting their immediate rematch. As they all talk, even more music plays. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley “cross the line” and say they want a shot at the titles as well.

Ash throws a fit. Gigi tells her to kiss her ass. A big brawl breaks out with all of the ladies. Security rushes to the scene to break things up. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella’s theme hits and out he comes to another monster pop. Next week it’ll be Ash & Heather vs. Gigi and Paxley. Spitfire are banned from ringside. Jackson and Legend are banned as well.

Jackson and Legend beat down some of the security. They get in Santino’s face and intimidate him. Arianna Grace comes out and says he might not have authority over him, but she does. She says there’s still banned from ringside next week.

Mance Warner vs. Magno

Mance Warner’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by the TNA Digital Media Championship-toting Steph De Lander. They head to the ring, where Warner will be in action in the next match of the evening.

His opponent, already in the ring, is Magno. He is introduced as from El Paso, TX., and gets a good pop as a result. The bell sounds and things get officially off-and-running with a bang, as Warner runs over Magno with a big lariat.

Seconds later Warner runs over Magno with another big shot. He follows up with a knee strike and after all of two minutes, maximum, Warner picks up the easy squash match victory.

Winner: Mance Warner

Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

A video airs with Steve Maclin talking as quick-cut clips are shown of his recent interactions with Eric Young and The Northern Armory. He makes it clear that he didn’t like the look he saw in Young’s eyes, that he never wanted or needed his help, and that he will not join The Northern Armory.

Inside the Impact Zone, the theme for The System hits and out comes Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, accompanied by Alisha Edwards. The trio head to the ring for the final match of the evening, a tag-team tilt in the main event.

After they settle inside the squared circle, the theme for the first of their two opponents hits, and out comes Elijah. He settles in the ring with his guitar in-hand, but before he can strum or play anything, the viral smash hit, “I Believe in Joe Hendry” hits and the crowd goes bonkers as the TNA World Champion emerges.

The bell sounds and Hendry and Myers kick things off for their respective teams. Hannifan points out today marks the 60th day of Hendry’s world title reign. Hendry takes the early offensive lead over Myers, showing off his power with a spinning powerslam.

Edwards tags in, but he doesn’t fare any better. Elijah tags in and takes over, picking up where Hendry left off. Hendry joins him in the ring when Myers tries to interfere. Both members of The System are knocked to the floor. Hendry and Elijah stand tall in the ring as the show heads to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, The System are shown taking over, thanks to interference and distractions by Alisha Edwards at ringside. Elijah is kept isolated in the ring and away from his corner so he can’t make the much-needed tag to Hendry. He end up blasting Edwards with a big shot that buys him some time.

Elijah makes it to his corner for the tag to Hendry, just as Edwards tags in Myers. Hendry takes the hot tag and hits the ring with a ton of energy. The crowd comes to life as Hendry hits a pair of Fall Away Slams before doing his big dramatic head-turn.

He leads the crowd in a “We will rock you!” stomp-stomp-clap sequence as he looks to finish things off. Edwards hits the ring and knocks Elijah off the apron. Hendry is hit with a big spear by Myers for a close two-count. Edwards hits a splash on Hendry in the corner.

Edwards goes for the Back-Pack Stunner into a System Overload, but Hendry avoids it and counters with a Standing Ovation thanks to help from Elijah. Hendry goes for the follow-up cover and scores the pinfall to pick up the victory for his team.

Winners: Joe Hendry & Elijah

