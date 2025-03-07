TNA iMPACT Results – March 6, 2025

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT results for the March 6, 2025 episode from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

The following report comes courtesy of Himanshu Doi and 411Mania.com, as well as Matt Boone and F4WOnline.com.

TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Elijah vs. Brian Myers

Elijah takes down Brian Myers with a clothesline as soon as the bell rings. Brian Myers goes to the outside and Elijah throws him face first into the ring post and smashes his face against the apron repeatedly before hitting a running hip attack on his face. Elijah grabs his arm and hits Old School. Alisha distracts Elijah and Myers takes advantage with a belly-to-back suplex. Alisha pulls at Elijah’s hair while the referee isn’t looking. Elijah reverses Myers’ suplex with one of his own. Elijah returns with a clothesline, back elbow, atomic drop and a big boot followed by a splash in the corner and a spinning suplex for two. Myers returns with an Implant DDT for two. Myers looks for a Roster Cut but Elijah picks him up, but Eddie Edwards distracts him and Myers hits Eddie by accident. Elijah hits a Tombstone Piledriver that he calls the Highwayman’s Farewell for the win.

Elijah def. Brian Myers by pinfall

After the match, The System attacks Elijah, but Joe Hendry runs out with a guitar and The System bails.

Gia Miller is backstage with Ace Austin and The Rascalz. Ace Austin says their match against The Northern Armory is their first test. Ace Austin says he knows he did some terrible things to Trey, but he never pretended to be his friend. Zachary Wentz says the Northern Armory is going to learn to keep out of their business.

FIR$T CLA$$ are out for the FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse. AJ says the streets are talking about the first episode and they had to do a second one. AJ Francis introduces his guest, a prizefighter who thinks he’s always right, KO. Then says it’s KC Navarro. AJ Francis says he’s going to put the boots to Maclin. Maclin’s music hits and KC Navarro says nobody invited him. Maclin tells them to shut their mouths and they talk too much. He calls AJ Temu Suge Knight. AJ says he’ll give Maclin 30 minutes and he’ll whip his ass.

Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside

Xia Brookside with a crucifix and slides down for a pin but Savannah picks her up and Xia hits a single leg dropkick. Savannah hits a Samoan Drop as Rosemary is watching from high above the arena. Savannah chokes Xia against the ropes and whips her hard into the turnbuckle for two. Savannah with a sleeper hold and gets her in a bear hug. Evans runs into Xia in the corner but Xia gets her boot up. Xia gets an Octopus Stretch on Savannah and spears her in the corner followed by a crossbody from the top rope for two. Evans looks for a running knee strike on Xia in the corner but Xia moves out of the way. Evans goes for a knee drop but Xia moves out of the way. The referee checks on Evans and Savannah hits a lariat on Xia as she has her back turned for the win.

Savannah Evans def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Spitfire gets Heather and Ash by Elegance’s Hotel keys and give them a goth makeover. They’re at a park and Spitfire gives them a bag of chicken to eat.

The Good Hands come out and John Skyler says he’s going to take him out like the trash that he is and he’s going to do it with these great hands.

John Skyler vs. Mike Santana

Skyler with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for two. Skyler whips Santana into the ropes but Santana returns with a clothesline. Santana hits the Three Amigos. Skyler goes for a slingshot spear and Santana kicks him and hits a running powerbomb for the win.

Mike Santana def. John Skyler by pinfall

After the match, Jason Hotch looks to hit Mike Santana with the ring bell Hammer but Santana hits Spin The Block. Mustafa Ali appears on the screen and says Santana is completely unhinged and he went to officials and says this should be a safe working environment. He says Santana has been randomly selected for a urine sample. An official comes down the ramp and hands him a sample jar and Santana slaps it away.

AJ Francis vs. Steve Maclin

AJ Francis hits a running knee strike on Maclin in the corner. Maclin gets caught in The Crosshairs and looks for KIA but AJ Francis hits the TFL for two. AJ goes for Down Payment but Judas Icarus and Travis Williams run out and Maclin hits a Suicide Dive. Maclin argues with Eric Young outside the ring. Maclin returns to the ring and AJ hits The Down Payment for the win.

AJ Francis def. Steve Maclin by pinfall

We see backstage footage of Ryan Nemeth and he is excited to join Joe Hendry and The Hardys’ team but Matt Hardy says he is not on the team. Matt Facetimes Nic Nemeth and says they want him on their team and Nic is excited for him and Ryan, but Matt says Ryan is not on the team because no one trusts him. Nic Nemeth asks him to let him break the news to Ryan and Matt says he’s in the room. Ryan is in tears and says he hates them.

Maclin looks to attack The Northern Armory backstage and Eric Young stops him and says they’re doing this for him and he knows what’s better for him more than he does. Kazarian says he’s enjoying watching him crash and burn. Maclin walks away from him.

We see highlights from NXT with The Hardys’ and Moose’s appearance.

Oba Femi makes his way out to the ring. Moose makes his entrance with The System and calls out security to enter the ring before him to separate them. Oba asks what all that is. Moose says that is for his protection. Oba says last year as he was on his way to becoming the greatest North American Champion in NXT, there was rumblings about Moose. He says now they’re not rumblings, they’re demands. He says he couldn’t help but wonder after all that time, why now. Moose says he’s a prizefighter and he always fights for the biggest prize in the game. He says he waited because he knew Oba would be the NXT World Champion so that he would cross the line. Oba says he understands he’s one of the most freakish athletes in the game and that he’s taken down some of the biggest names in the business, but none of those names are Oba Femi. Moose says in a few days at Madison Square Garden, hes going to dethrone the ruler and he’s going to become the face of the franchise and there’s nothing he can do about it. Oba says why doesn’t he take the security out. Moose says he knew he’d say that. JDC tells the security that the first person to jump Oba joins The System. Oba takes them all out. Moose hits The Spear on Oba and poses with both the TNA X-Division and NXT World Championship belts.

A backstage promo by Fraxiom. Axiom says they’ll not just be TNA World Tag Team Champions, they’ll be the best tag team in history. Nathan Frazer says they will cement themselves as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Axiom says they’ll be watching closely as they face The Colons.

The Northern Armory vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz

Ace Austin throws Eric Young and Judas Icarus out of the ring and Ace Austin and The Rascalz hit a Suicide Dive on The Northern Armory outside the ring. The Rascalz hits a double superkick on Travis Williams outside the ring. Travis Williams hits a snap suplex on Wentz for two. Wentz hits a knee strike on Travis and goes for a tag but Eric and Judas take out Ace and Trey. Travis with a kravat on Wentz and hits a dropkick against his back. Icarus gets the tag and hits a body slam for two. Ace Austin gets the tag and he hits Click Click Boom on Icarus. Ace hits a spin kick on Icarus and Eric Young takes him out. Young hits a body slam and goes for a moonsault but Ace moves out of the way. Young looks for a tag but Trey takes out his partners. Trey hits a Frankensteiner. The Rascalz double team on Young for two. Wentz hits an atomic drop and they team up with a dropkick on his face for two. Wentz hits a neckbreaker. Wes Lee and Tyson and Tyriek appear and Wentz hits a moonsault on Tyson. Wes Lee is distracted by Wes Lee and Eric Young hits a piledriver for the win.

The Northern Armory def. Ace Austin and The Rascalz by pinfall

Santana finds Santino Marella and asks if he thinks this is right and that he has never once given an indication that he has slipped up. Santino says there are bosses above him and tells him to prove them wrong and get it out of the way. He sees Tasha talking down to someone for Mustafa Ali’s coffee. Santana says he’s got him and grabs the cup from his hand.

When the show returns, a second digital style segment airs showing the latest update of Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna forcing their personal concierges, Ash and Heather by Elegance, to do tasks. This time they are shown in the gym. When they leave, there is an incident with a janitor, who ends up being George Iceman in disguise. He tells Ash and Heather, who laid out Spitfire, “It’s me! Let’s get out of here!”

Inside the Impact Zone, reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich makes her way down to the ring. She gets on the microphone and addresses Cora Jade. She tells the WWE NXT Superstar when she steps into the ring with her at TNA Sacrifice, it’s not going to be a match, but a fight. She says it’s a fight she’s not going to walk out of, because Slamovich is built different. Cora Jade’s theme hits and out she comes with a microphone in-hand. She tells Slamovich all she hears is someone who knows their title reign is coming to an end. Slamovich tells Jade she’s gonna expose her as someone who is not a real fighter. After she does, as Slamovich is staring down Jade at ringside from inside the ring, she is attacked from behind by Tessa Blanchard. Jade enters the ring to help out. As Blanchard and Jade are beating down Slamovich in two-on-one fashion, the theme for Lei Ying Lee hits. Out to the ring comes Blanchard’s scheduled opponent for TNA Sacrifice 2025. She makes the save for Slamovich and runs off Jade and Blanchard.

Backstage, Mustafa Ali sees Tasha Steelz and asks her for an update. She tells him the coffee was delivered, but wasn’t right, so she sent the guy back out to get it. He says he doesn’t care about that and asks about Mike Santana’s drug test. Steelz says she just spoke with Santino and unfortunately, Santana’s drug test came back negative, so he passed it. Ali is upset and says they’ve got to find a way to get him to take another drug test or something. She hands him his coffee and after he takes a sip, he clearly knows what he just drank, so he rushes Steelz away to avoid further embarrassment. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

The Hardy Boyz vs. The Colons

Before the main event of the evening gets underway, Ryan Nemeth’s theme hits and he comes out and announces that his big brother, Nic Nemeth, is coming back in eight days at TNA Sacrifice 2025. The Colons duo of Eddie and Orlando Colon make their way down to the ring. The iconic sounds of the theme music for The Hardy Boyz hits and out comes the reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions for the main event of the evening. The Full Sail crowd gives Matt and Jeff Hardy a huge reaction coming out. The bell sounds and things get underway in this, the tag-team main event of the evening. Matt Hardy kicks things off for his team coming out of the gate, establishing the early offensive lead over The Colons. He plays to the crowd as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Hardy is still dominating the action, taking it to Eddie until Orlando makes the save for his brother. This leads to an offensive shift in momentum. The Colons begin to enjoy their first prolonged run of offensive control. Matt is isolated in the ring and controlled for a few minutes, but ultimately, Jeff gets the much-needed tag and begins taking over. As The Hardy Boyz take their shirts off and look to finish things off, The System hit the ring for an attack. The referee throws the match out. Joe Hendry’s theme hits and out comes the TNA World Champion to make sure The Hardy Boyz aren’t unfairly attacked in an outnumbered situation. As Joe Hendry, The Hardy Boyz and Leon Slater and Elijah, who also ran out, stand tall in the ring. As The System and The Colons do the same outside of the ring, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella’s theme hits. The shot-caller in TNA announces that the ten man tag-team match between the two teams of five at TNA Sacrifice 2025 will now be contested inside of a steel cage. That blockbuster announcement is how this week’s show comes to an end.