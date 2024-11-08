TNA Impact Results – November 7, 2024

TNA Wrestling is back from Detroit MI.

On the card is, “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs Moose. Plus, Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz & Alisha Edwards. Also, Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo in a NO DQ match. Plus, we will hear from Joe Hendry and more.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz & Alisha Edwards

RESULTS: Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace defeats Tasha Steelz & Alisha Edwards via submission after Masha put Alisha in a sleeper hold.

A clip of Savannah Evans attacking Lei Ying Lee is shown from last week.

Gia Miller interviews Savannah Evans:

Savannah says she’s tired of people like Lei Ying Lee coming into TNA and being treated like a big deal. She says she was a big deal until other people started taking her opportunity.

No Disqualification Match: Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo

RESULTS: Rosemary defeats Wendy Choo via pinfall with After the match, Wendy Choo is laid out and Rosemary gives her a kiss on the forehead.

Steve Maclin promo:

He challenges Josh Alexander to another match. Steve says their rivalry is far from over.

Rascalz backstage promo:

They don’t like that they lost last week. Trey Miguel says they are always on an uphill battle. They say it’s all about the climb then they climbed up some rafters.

“Treehouse” Segment with the Rascalz:

The Rascalz grieve over losing Wes Lee to the dark side while staring at Wes’s empty chair.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE:

Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth were seen arguing with Joe Hendry backstage. Referees and officials broke it up. Santino Marella then told Hendry he had to work his way up from the bottom to get another title shot. Joe Hendry would then challenge Ryan. Santino told Hendry he believes in him.

Joe Hendry promo:

Hendry walked to the stage and talked about Ryan Nemeth. He plays this new video titled “The Ryan Nemeth Story.” It said “He’s Nic Nemeth’s brother. The End.” Fans chanted “One more time.” Hendry announces that Ryan would face him next week.

Mike Santana bumps into First Class backstage:

AJ Francis said he has nothing but respect for Santana. He said it pays to have friends, and that First Class is all about money. Santana said that he went through The System all by himself and asked why he would need them. Santana walks away. AJ said he needs KC Navarro to take care of Santana.

Heather by Elegance w/ Ash by Elegance vs. Jody Threat w/ Dani Luna

RESULTS: Jody Threat defeats Heather by Elegance via pinfall with an F5.

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c)

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPION MOOSE! Moose defeats “speedball” Mike Bailey via pinfall with a spear. After the match, while Moose was walking up the ramp, Trent Seven came out.

When he got in the ring he hugged Bailey. Trent Seven raised Bailey’s hand hugged him again, then did the unthinkable! He gave “Speedball” Mike Bailey a low blow and a clothesline. Seven attacked Bailey with a towel by putting him in a choke hold. Then he threw Mike Bailey over the top rope to the floor.