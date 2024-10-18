TNA Impact is back from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

On the card, Matt Cardona vs. TNA World Champion Nick Nemeth. Plus, Masha Slamovich goes face to face with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Also, Mike Bailey puts his TNA X-Division Championship on the line against Leon Slater and more. Continue below for the results.

“In memory of” graphic for Joe Koff.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Pick Your Poison Match: Rhino vs. PCO

Matt Cardona picks Rhino to face PCO!

RESULTS: PCO defeats Rhino via pinfall with the PCOSault.

Gia Miller interviews TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth:

He talked about facing Matt Cardona tonight and Joe Hendry at Bound for Glory. Nic claims to be a fighting champion and dreams about nights like tonight.

He says that Santino Marella wouldn’t let him put the title on the line tonight. Santino thinks it might compromise the main event at BFG. Nic cannot wait to knock the head off Cardona’s face tonight.

Brinley Reece vs. Ash by Elegance (w/The Concierge)

Before the match, Ariana Grace makes her way to the stage area. She announces one of her best friends from NXT, Brinley Reece. The Concierge took the mic, insulted Johnny Cash and the audience, and brought out Ash by Elegance.

RESULTS: Ash by Elegance defeats Brinley Reece via pinfall with Rarified Air.

After the match, The Concierge said they would have a makeover party next week. Ash gave Brinley a makeover by smearing lipstick on her while The Concierge held her. Xia Brookside ran in for the save.

Video:

Wendy Choo and Rosemary says they don’t like to lose. They knocked on a door but Jody Threat opened the door, but no one was there. As she walked down a hall they show Wendy and Rosemary in a room.

TNA X Division Title: Leon Slater vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPION MIKE BAILEY! Mike Bailey defeats Leon Slater via pinfall with a Flamingo Driver!

A graphic showed after the match, and it said Mike Bailey would face Vikingo at Bound for Glory.

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) The Hardy Boyz backstage promo:

ABC talked about how they looked up to the Hardys and were fans as kids. Ace Austin said they could turn that off when it was time to get in the ring. The Hardys said they were fans of ABC. They had a new level of respect after facing them last week. Matt said they had to be a well-oiled machine next week when facing The System. He said may the best team win at BFG.

Jeff said this may be their last “tables, ladders, and…”, then he rectifies himself and said “Full Metal Mayhem” match. Matt promises to win the title. Ace said they took the torch from the Motor City Machine Guns, now they would have to do it again. Both teams wished each other luck.

Steve Maclin promo:

Eric Young talks about being taken out last week by the Northern Armory and there was nothing he could do about it. He calls out Josh Alexander. Josh Alexander then walks to the stage with Saint and Sinner.

Alexander called Maclin a self-serving scumbag and doubted that he was a righteous hero. He says he was the foundation of TNA and keeping the doors open so that people who had been fired like Maclin would have a place to work. Josh says the fans weren’t worth it and they turned their backs on him. He called Maclin a failure.

Maclin mentions that Alexander was the first person in the locker room to tell him he wasn’t an outsider, or a failure. He said that Alexander told him he was homegrown. The Northern Armory got on the apron.

Maclin tried to go after them but was outnumbered. They tied Maclin’s hands. Alexander slapped Maclin up. Maclin spit at Alexander. Alexander then gives a helpless Maclin a C-4 Spike. Alexander stood on Maclin’s face, then his team walked off.

Backstage:

Arianna Grace and Santino Marella stood with the tumbler that held the balls for the Call Your Shot gauntlet match at Bound for Glory. Frankie Kazarian was rude and interrupted to tell Santino to make sure he was in the gauntlet match. Frankie said he was working on a plan to be involved in the World Title match at BFG. He calls Arianna’s crown was stupid and leaves.

Mike Santana vs. Brian Myers (w/ The System)

Before the match starts, Santana hit Myers with the chain. Santana fights off Eddie Edwards and Dango. He then grabs a mic to call out Moose. Moose attacks Mike from behind with a bat then tells Mike to be careful what he wishes for.

RESULTS: NO CONTEST

Matthew Rehwoldt sit-down with Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich:

Rehwoldt mentions that Grace requested the time. Grace wanted an explanation for last week and why Masha brought out her picture that was crossed out.

Masha wondered how she was supposed to tell Grace that she wanted to challenge her after standing by as a loyal friend. Grace blamed Masha for going to the tag team division and sharing the spotlight with wrestlers that were beneath her.

Masha mentions Grace being in her corner for Bloodsport against Shayna Baszler. Grace said that she beat Masha after everyone thought she would be the new face of the Knockouts division. She said they both think about that.

Grace says she was relieved every time she held an open challenge, and it wasn’t Masha because Masha pushes her to her limits. Masha says she’s been watching Grace destroy everyone and it made her want it more.

Masha asked Grace how it would feel when she did hear her music play. Grace said she HAD to beat Masha and Masha would lose again like two years ago. Masha said she loves Grace, but the title is coming to her no matter what. Masha leaves.

Matt Cardona walked to the ring with security!

NON-TITLE MATCH: TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona

During the match, Cardona hits Nemeth with a lowblow, but the referee didn’t see it. PCO comes out he fights through the security.



RESULTS: Nemeth uses the distraction to hus advantage… Nic Nemeth defeats Matt Cardona via pinfall with a Danger Zone.

After the match, PCO grabs Cardona and carries him to the back. Frankie Kazarian then attackes Nemeth from behind. Joe Hendry comes out for the save. Nemeth and Hendry are on the same page to take out Frankie.

Fans chanted “We believe!” Frankie grabs the mic then pulled a referee’s shirt out of his pants. He announces he would be the special referee for the World Title match at Bound for Glory.

Stay tuned with pwmania for more wrestling news, results and more!