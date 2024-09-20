TNA Impact Results – September 19, 2024

TNA Wrestling is back from San Antonio, Texas!

We will see the fallout from Victory Road as Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match. Also, Spitfire will make the first defense of their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships. Plus, we will hear from Joe Hendry and so much more! Continue below for the complete results.

Alisha Edwards promo:

She says she would not get disrespected by Masha Slamovich.

Slamovich interrupted! For the first time in her run in TNA, the Russian Dynamo spoke English. She says she was sick and tired of hearing Alisha’s voice.

Tasha Steelz & Alisha attacked Masha from behind before Jordynne Grace made the save. Grace & Slamovich were surrounded by Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers, but The Hardys made the save.

Santino Marella & Arianna Grace made Jordynne Grace & a mystery tag partner from NXT against Rosemary & Wendy Choo set for tonight. Masha Slamovich would team with The Hardys against Tasha Steelz & The System.

Backstage:

Eric Young confronts Josh Alexander…

He tells Josh he understood where he was and reminded Alexander that a lot of people were looking up to him as a leader. Now is the time to take it seriously.

Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) vs. First Class (Aj Francis & KC Navarro)

RESULTS: First Class defeats Sinner & Saint via pinfall with The Down Payment on Williams.

Mike Santana backstage promo:

He talks about his death match later tonight. Santana says the death match is where he promises to baptize JDC in his blood because he & The System were “locked up with him”.

TNA X-Division Champion Mike Bailey speaks:

He talked about regaining the title from Zachary Wentz. Bailey said he needed to be the best of the best to be on top. He looks forward to teaming with Leon Slater & KUSHIDA against Zachary Wentz & ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin).

Step De Lander promo:

She says she spoke to PCO. Steph thinks PCO should be patient before fighting Matt Cardona.

Matt Cardona vs. Rhino

RESULTS: Rhino defeats Matt Cardona via disqualification! Cardona attacked Rhino with a chair, ending in the disqualification.

After the match, PCO came to the ring and tried to hit the PCOSault on Cardona, but Cardona ran off.

Kendel Grey & Carlie Bright vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

RESULTS: Spitfire defeats Kendel Grey & Carlie Bright via pinfall after Spitfire hits a Pressure Drop on Kendel.

Backstage:

Heather Reckless approached Ash By Elegance and The Concierge in their dressing room. She said she would accept their offer to help with her style. Heather asked if they could watch her match next week against Xia Brookside.

STREET FIGHT – JDC vs. Mike Santana

RESULTS: Mike Santana defeats JDC! Santana drives JDC through some tables. The ref counted to 10 and JDC could not get up!

After the match, Mike Santana was celebrating his win when Moose attacks him with a chair.

Backstage:

josh Alexander approaches Saint & Sinner. Alexander encouraged them to keep working and said he was available if they needed advice.

A vignette of the star formerly known as Xia Li, who will make her TNA debut as “Lei Ying Lee” next week.

Joe Hendry in-ring promo:

Hendry loved beating Josh Alexander at TNA Victory Road! He said he had a feeling the audience would lift him up to the TNA World Title.

Frankie Kazarian interrupts. He says the crowd could barely lift their gut to look at their genitals which made it unlikely the fans would lift him.

Kazarian said he was sick of Hendry for a lot of things, especially with Hendry aiming for the world title when the only one who should get a title shot was Kazarian.

Kazarian then called out TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, to which Nemeth comes out. Nemeth put over Hendry before saying to Kazarian that this was the closest he would get to the TNA World Title.

Santino Marella interrupted and announced that Joe Hendry would face Frankie Kazarian for a shot at the TNA World Title at Bound for Glory next week.

Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Tasha Steelz (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Masha Slamovich and the Hardys

Jeff hardy paying tribute to the Fiend by wearing face paint similar to the Fiend.

RESULTS: Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy & Masha Slamovich defeats Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Tasha Steelz via pinfall when Matt gave Myers the Twist of Fate. Jeff hit the Swanton on Myers to end the match.

Stay tuned with pwmania for more wrestling news results and more.