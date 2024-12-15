TNA iMPACT Spoilers For Next Several Weeks

TNA Wrestling has the next several weeks of iMPACT on AXS TV episodes “in the can.”

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers of the matches and segments taped at the December 14 post-Final Resolution set of TV tapings.

* Jake Something defeated Laredo Kid. Jake won with a top rope falling powerbomb.

* The Rascalz defeated The Good Hands. The Rascalz won with a top rope stomp from Zack Wentz.

* Joe Hendry cut a promo, which was interrupted by Ryan Nemeth. Joe brought out Rhino to face Ryan.

* Ryan Nemeth defeated Rhino by DQ after Rhino hit him with the chair that Ryan brought into the ring.

* Ace Austin defeated KUSHIDA. Ace Austin cut a promo stating his intentions to go for the TNA World Title. Moose interrupted and stated that the X-Division title is the true top title. Santino came out and set up Moose vs. Ace Austin for the X-Division title at Genesis.

* A Mike Santana promo aired. Santana came out with Josh Alexander’s headgear. He was interrupted by Josh and the Northern Armory. Santana challenged the entire Northern Armory next week in a gauntlet match.

* Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham and Steve Maclin defeated The System’s Eddie Edwards, Bryan Myers and JDC accompanied by Alisha Edwards. Maclin pinned JDC. The System attacked them after the match with chairs. The System put a chair on Gresham’s neck and ran him into the turnbuckle post. Gresham was helped to the back.

* Nic Nemeth cut a promo hyping up his Genesis bout with Joe Hendry. Nic was interrupted by Ryan Nemeth and mentioned that they are facing Joe Hendry and Rhino next week.

* Savannah Evans came out for a match. Xia Brookside came out and said she is not medically cleared to compete, which brought out Lei Ying Lee as her replacement …

* Lei Ying Lee defeated Savannah Evans with a spinning kick.

* Heather and Ash by Elegance cut a promo stating their intentions to go for Knockouts Tag Team Titles. They were interrupted by Spitfire, which set up a Tag Team Championship match at Genesis.

* Mike Santana vs. Judas Icarus took place. Santana won and will now face Travis Williams next. Santana won again and Josh Alexander came out. The match was thrown out after the Northern Armory interfered and they laid out Santana. Josh Alexander then retrieved his headgear.

* Jordynne Grace cut a promo. Tessa Blanchard ran out and attacked Jordynne. They were separated by security. Santino then set up a match between the two at Genesis.

* Alisha Edwards and Moose cut a promo. Moose threw down his X-Division Championship and declared that a new championship will debut at Genesis. Andrew Everett interrupted. This sets up match between the two.

* Moose defeated Andre Everett. Moose dominated and won after a Last Ride powerbomb.

* Rhino and Joe Hendry defeated TNA Champion Nic and Ryan Nemeth. Joe pinned Ryan after the Standing Ovation. Frankie Kazarian was on commentary.

* Leon Slater defeated Trent Seven. Kazarian was on commentary. Leon won with a 450 splash. Leon and Frankie then had a staredown.

* Spitfire & Jordynne Grace & TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamavich defeated Heather and Ash by Elegance & Tasha Steelz & Rosemary. Masha pinned Tasha after a piledriver. Tessa ran out and brawled with Jordynne to the back.

* Eric Young and Steve Maclin defeated First Class. Eric pinned KC Navarro after a top rope elbow. The System (Brian and Eddie) had a staredown with Maclin and Eric Young.

* Josh Alexander and the Northern Armory cut a promo. Santana came out. This sets up Alexander vs. Santana at Genesis in a I Quit match.

* Jordynne Grace came out to announcers table and says something into the announcers headset and walks off.

* Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth cut a promo. Ryan Nemeth came out. Joe got Ryan in the Standing Ovation but Nic hits a superkick on Joe.

* Tessa came over to the announce table and was talking into the announcers’ headset. Jordynne comes out and attacks Tessa. Jordynne laid out Tessa.

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated Sami Callahan & PCO. The Hardys won with the Swanton bomb. PCO was hurt during the match and was escorted from the ring.