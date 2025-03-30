TNA iMPACT Spoilers From 3/28 Taping In St. Joseph, MO.

TNA Wrestling held back-to-back tapings of TNA iMPACT in St. Joseph, Missouri on Friday, March 28, 2025 and Saturday, March 29, 2025, for future episodes of the weekly two-hour AXS TV and Sportsnet prime time Thursday night program.

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 3/28 taping.

* Maggie Lee defeated Savannah Evans.

* Laredo Kid defeated Jason Hotch.

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Elijah,

* There was a segment where The System attacked Cody Deaner.

* Jordynne Grace & Jakara Jackson defeated Spitfire.

* Ethan Page returned.

* Ace Austin defeated Mustafa Ali via DQ.

* Cody Deaner lasted 2 minutes with Moose to earn a title shot.

* X-Division Champion Moose defeated Cody Deaner.

* The System defeated The Rascalz.

* Leon Slater defeated Ryan Nemeth.

* Eddie Edwards defeated Steve Maclin.

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated The Great Hands.

* Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx defeated Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee

TNA iMPACT airs every Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.