TNA iMPACT Spoilers From 3/28 Taping In St. Joseph, MO.

TNA Wrestling held back-to-back tapings of TNA iMPACT in St. Joseph, Missouri on Friday, March 28, 2025 and Saturday, March 29, 2025, for future episodes of the weekly two-hour AXS TV and Sportsnet prime time Thursday night program.
Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 3/28 taping.
* Maggie Lee defeated Savannah Evans.
* Laredo Kid defeated Jason Hotch.
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Elijah,
* There was a segment where The System attacked Cody Deaner.
* Jordynne Grace & Jakara Jackson defeated Spitfire.
* Ethan Page returned.
* Ace Austin defeated Mustafa Ali via DQ.
* Cody Deaner lasted 2 minutes with Moose to earn a title shot.
* X-Division Champion Moose defeated Cody Deaner.
* The System defeated The Rascalz.
* Leon Slater defeated Ryan Nemeth.
* Eddie Edwards defeated Steve Maclin.
* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated The Great Hands.
* Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx defeated Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee
TNA iMPACT airs every Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.