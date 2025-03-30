TNA iMPACT Spoilers From 3/29 Taping In St. Joseph, MO.

TNA Wrestling held back-to-back tapings of TNA iMPACT in St. Joseph, Missouri on Friday, March 28, 2025 and Saturday, March 29, 2025, for future episodes of the weekly two-hour AXS TV and Sportsnet prime time Thursday night program.

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 3/29 taping.

* Jody Threat defeated Savannah Evans.

* Ryan Nemeth defeated Jake Painter.

* Eric Young defeated Laredo Kid.

* Mance Warner & Steph De Lander promo segment. Santino Marella stripped Steph of the Digital Media Championship.

* A tournament to crown the inaugural TNA International Champion is announced for Unbreakable. All tournament matches will be Three-Way matches.

* Jacy Jane defeated Rosemary. Fatal Influence attacked Rosemary after the match. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee make the Save. Santino announced a Six-Woman Tag Match for Rebellion.

* KC Navarro defeated Cody Deaner to qualify for the Ultimate X Match at Rebellion.

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley defeated Heather by Elegance & Maggie Lee.

* Dani Luna defeated Jakara Jackson.

* Elijah appeared, performed a song, and announced the Walk with Elijah Open Challenge for Rebellion.

* Brian Myers defeated Leon Slater.

* AJ Francis defeated Sami Callihan & Mance Warner in a Triple Threat Match

* Moose & JDC defeated Trey Miguel & Ace Austin.

* Xia Brookside defeated Jazmyn Nyx.

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Missa Kate.

* TNA Champion Joe Hendry & Elijah defeated Frankie Kazarian & Ethan Page after Page refused to tag in.

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, Mike Santana & TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defeated Mustafa Ali, The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz.

TNA iMPACT airs every Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.