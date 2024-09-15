TNA iMPACT Spoilers (Taped On 9/14/2024)

The following are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the post-Victory Road television taping on Saturday night, September 14, from San Antonio, TX.

– The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) and Masha Slamovich vs Tasha Steelz, Eddie Edwards and Bryan Myers (w/ Alisha Edwards)

– Hammerstone def. Deaner

– Joe Hendry came out talking about how he deserves a shot at the TNA World Title after his victory over Josh Alexander at Victory Road. Frankie Kazarian comes out and interrupts, staking his claim to the title. Nic Nemeth comes out and suggests that both men should fight for it, followed by Santino who makes the match official.

-Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat def. Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey

-Matt Cardona vs Rhino – No contest

-FIR$T CLA$$ (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) def. Sinner & Saint

-Jonathan Gresham def. Laredo Kid

– Wendy Choo and Rosemary vs Jordynne Grace and Sol Ruca – No contest

– Josh Alexander and Eric Young exchange words backstage. Josh goes out to the ring and calls out Eric Young. Josh does a great job of convincing Eric that he’s changed and then attacks Eric. Maclin comes out to make the save before Sinner & Saint come to help Josh.

– Heather Reckless def. Xia Brookside

– Zachary Wentz and ABC def. Leon Slater, Kushida and Mike Bailey

– Mei Ying Lee def. Hyan

– Joe Hendry def. Frankie Kazarian

– Texas Deathmatch: Santana def. JDC

