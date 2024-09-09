TNA iMPACT To Feature Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside For 9/12 Victory Road Go-Home Show

TNA Wrestling has confirmed a new Knockouts singles match for their Victory Road go-home show this week.

Ahead of the September 12 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced Xia Brookside vs. Ash By Elegance in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for the final TNA iMPACT show before Friday’s TNA Victory Road 2024 special event are the following matches:

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin

* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

* ABC vs. First Class (Tornado Tag Team Match)