TNA iMPACT To Feature Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside For 9/12 Victory Road Go-Home Show

TNA Wrestling has confirmed a new Knockouts singles match for their Victory Road go-home show this week.
Ahead of the September 12 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced Xia Brookside vs. Ash By Elegance in one-on-one action.
Also scheduled for the final TNA iMPACT show before Friday’s TNA Victory Road 2024 special event are the following matches:
* The Hardys vs. The System
* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin
* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw
* ABC vs. First Class (Tornado Tag Team Match)
The rivalry between @Ashamae_Sebera & @XiaBrookside will be renewed THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on TNA+ and @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/tHnShTsSs8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 9, 2024