TNA Legend Attends Raw, Title Bouts For 3/3 Raw, Punk/McAfee, Rey Mysterio Injury

– Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair & Naomi in the 2/24 WWE Raw main event to become the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

– CM Punk trapped Pat McAfee in a porta-potty prior to WWE Raw in a funny social media content moment. This was referenced during the 2/24 WWE Raw on Netflix broadcast.

– Lyra Valkyria managed to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship with a victory over Dakota Kai. Both were attacked by Ivy Nile after the match, who insisted she will capture the title before Master Chad Gable returns.

– The Creed Brothers vs. The War Raiders for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship were announced for next week’s WWE Raw on March 3.

– TNA Wrestling legend Adam “Pacman” Jones was sitting ringside with a replica WWE title belt over his shoulder. The former NFL star turned early-days TNA star was shown in a cameo appearance on the broadcast.

– It was announced on WWE Raw this week that Rey Mysterio is “out indefinitely” following the recent attack he endured at the hands of The New Day.