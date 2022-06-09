TNA Original Appearing on Tonight’s Impact, Main Event Revealed, More

Last week, PWMania.com reported on how “Wildcat” Chris Harris appeared in a backstage segment with Edwards and Shark Boy that was pre-recorded and put into the show. According to PWInsider, another “secret cameo” involving a TNA Original will be included in tonight’s episode. The segment was recently filmed, but no news on who will appear in it. These TNA Original cameos are meant to build up to Slammiversary’s 20th anniversary on June 19.

In singles action, tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open up with Rosemary vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood.

The Motor City Machine Guns and AEW’s Frankie Kazarian will face Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett in a six-man match will main event tonight’s Impact.

Tonight’s broadcast will include a visit to Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes’ Delaware farm. This is the first time Impact has done something like this.

Impact has also confirmed the following for tonight’s AXS show:

– Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. the undefeated Joe Doering in a non-title match

– PCO vs. Steve Maclin

The Before The Impact match will feature The Decay vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice on YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus at 7:30pm ET.

