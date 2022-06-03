TNA Original “Wildcat” Chris Harris Makes His Impact Wrestling Return

TNA Original “Wildcat” Chris Harris made his Impact Wrestling return on this week’s show.

As seen in the video below, Shark Boy, another TNA Original, approached Honor No More leader Eddie Edwards backstage about the recent attack on Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian, demanding him to show a bit more respect. Edwards grabbed Shark Boy and slammed him against the wall, yelling about how all he’s done is respect Impact and has only received disrespect in return. Edwards went on to say that Shark Boy has no idea what this place has become.

Harris then came to the rescue and told Edwards to put Shark Boy down, but Edwards clung to him tightly. The “TNA boys” stick together, Edwards said. Harris said everyone should be celebrating the 20th anniversary, but Edwards is more interested in running around with Honor No More. Harris admitted that he hasn’t competed in a while, but he has no problems about throwing down and fighting Edwards. After finally letting go of Shark Boy, Edwards told Harris and Shark Boy to enjoy their reunion because Honor No More intended to end it all at Slammiversary.

After Edwards walked away, Shark Boy and Harris embrace, and Harris declares that he has Shark Boy’s back.

Harris worked for TNA from 2002 to 2008 and is a seven-time TNA World Tag Team Champion. He signed with WWE in late January 2008 and was re-packaged as Braden Walker, but he didn’t last long, as he was released on August 7 of the same year. Harris appeared in a couple of TNA events in 2010 and 2011 and was seen in the crowd at Sacrifice 2020. Harris last appeared on an Impact broadcast on March 30, 2021, when he was ringside for James Storm’s 1000th match for the company and assisted him in defeating Eric Young. Harris has done some indie work, and he’s still working and accepting bookings.

From 2002 through 2015, Shark Boy worked for TNA on and off. He’s worked on various of indies throughout the years, but he was called back to work on the May Impact tapings in Newport, Kentucky. In an Impact Digital Media match a few weeks ago, he partnered with Jordynne Grace and W. Morrissey to defeat Johnny Swinger, Zicky Dice, and Jackson Stone, and then he fought in the Gauntlet For The Gold event on the May 11 Impact show.

There’s no indication yet on whether Harris will continue to be used by Impact, but we’ll keep you updated.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.