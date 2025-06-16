TNA Passes 1-Million Followers On Instagram

Matt Boone
TNA Wrestling has reached a big social media milestone.

The company announced on Monday morning that they have recently passed the one-million followers mark via their official Instagram account.

TNA issued the following statement to announce the news and thank their fans:

“TNA just passed 1 MILLION followers on Instagram. We’re forever grateful for every follow, view, like and share you give us every single day across social media!”

