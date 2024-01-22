TNA Personality Confident That The Brand Will Work With A “Big Television Network”

TNA Wrestling’s weekly show Impact currently airs on AXS TV, and during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella spoke about the brand’s future.

“The way people consume the product is changing. People stream it, but there’s still that stamp of approval you need from a big television network. That’s the only missing piece, and they’re working on it. Once we get on a channel that everyone can see, that’s when we’re going to change gears and blow up to the next level, and it’s like everyone wants to be a part of it when that happens.

It’s like buying the stock before the company blows up. You want to be there during that transition because it’s gonna be history, and it’s gonna happen. I’m very confident it’s gonna happen, everyone is confident it’s gonna happen. You want to be a part of it when it happens. Not a week later. You gotta be there during that moment.”

You can check out the complete show below:



