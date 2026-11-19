TNA Wrestling is reportedly making changes to its event schedule, with the company’s annual Final Resolution show not expected to take place in December 2026.

According to PWInsider, sources within TNA parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment have confirmed that Final Resolution is not scheduled for next month, despite the event traditionally being part of the promotion’s year-end calendar.

Although TNA had not officially announced a date for this year’s show, the latest report indicates that the company has no plans to hold the event in December. Further supporting that information, none of Anthem’s television networks have reportedly allocated airtime for a TNA Kickoff Show during the month.

The absence of scheduled television coverage suggests that Final Resolution has been left off TNA’s calendar for the remainder of 2026. However, the reported decision may be part of a broader reassessment of the company’s event strategy.

PWInsider also reports that internal discussions have taken place at Anthem regarding the possibility of reducing the overall number of TNA pay-per-view events in 2027. While those conversations could lead to changes in how the promotion structures its major events, no final decisions have reportedly been reached.

It remains unclear how many shows could be affected or whether any existing events would be eliminated, rescheduled, or replaced if Anthem moves forward with a reduced calendar.

TNA has not officially confirmed the reported cancellation of Final Resolution 2026 or announced any changes to its 2027 pay-per-view schedule.

For now, the developments suggest that the company is evaluating its approach to major events heading into the new year, with the possibility of a smaller annual lineup under consideration.